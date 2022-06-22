Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,648,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

