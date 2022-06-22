Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 275 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.