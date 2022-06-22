N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Invests $203,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after purchasing an additional 744,664 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $87.94 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

