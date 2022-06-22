Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Increased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $407,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,639,580 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $298,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,488 shares of company stock worth $4,915,737 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.71.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $237.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.78%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

