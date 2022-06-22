Oakworth Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

NYSE PSX opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

