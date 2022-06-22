Oakworth Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.14.

Shares of CB stock opened at $189.47 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $157.19 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.37 and its 200-day moving average is $203.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

