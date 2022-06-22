Stableford Capital II LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,925 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

NYSE UNH opened at $480.32 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $497.50 and a 200-day moving average of $490.87. The firm has a market cap of $450.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

