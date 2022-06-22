Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $1.30 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV opened at $143.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $253.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

