Veriti Management LLC Buys 544 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices stock opened at $148.35 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.69 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

