Veriti Management LLC Acquires 354 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,604,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,071,559 shares of company stock worth $910,983,170. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $143.26 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.47. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

