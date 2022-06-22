Veriti Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $513.54 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $482.97 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $545.47 and its 200-day moving average is $575.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

