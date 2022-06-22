Arden Trust Co Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

NYSE UL opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $60.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.