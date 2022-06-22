Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. Infosys’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFY. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

