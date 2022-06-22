JMP Securities Lowers Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,300.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,751.31.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,937.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,154.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,262.94.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.