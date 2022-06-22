Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after buying an additional 691,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,180,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,127,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,340,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 294,422 shares during the period.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BROS. Cowen reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $491,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,219,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,906,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,519 over the last 90 days.

Dutch Bros Profile (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.