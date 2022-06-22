Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.22.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS opened at $358.42 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Cintas Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.