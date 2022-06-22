Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $5.44 Million in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 669,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Matterport as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth about $81,000. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $409,870,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,253,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 736,624 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,083,686.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

