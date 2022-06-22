Pensionfund Sabic Sells 3,000 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIRC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

