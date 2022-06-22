Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic owned 0.06% of Global Net Lease worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Global Net Lease by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.60%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

