Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Position Lowered by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.18%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.