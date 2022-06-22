AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.01%.

About AGNC Investment (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.