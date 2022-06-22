Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Duke Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.