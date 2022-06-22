Pensionfund Sabic Sells 10,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

