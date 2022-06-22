Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Life Storage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 89,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

NYSE:LSI opened at $106.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.55. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $154.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.30%.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.