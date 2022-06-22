Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.49 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on UDR in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

