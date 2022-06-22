Pensionfund Sabic Sells 2,300 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,700 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 9,995 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 979,786 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,953,000 after acquiring an additional 125,920 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,526 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.11. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $6,968,072 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

