iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Lifted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $206.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.16. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

