Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $377.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.85.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

