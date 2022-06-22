Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,480,000 after acquiring an additional 401,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after acquiring an additional 190,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,896,000 after acquiring an additional 39,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average of $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.