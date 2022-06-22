Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,097.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,257.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1,396.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,095.82 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

