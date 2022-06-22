Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $809,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $222.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.39.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

