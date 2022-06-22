13,300 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 36,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

