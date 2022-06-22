Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Trimmed by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $5,647,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $12,262,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $181.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.33 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.45.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

