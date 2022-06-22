Pensionfund Sabic Sells 5,300 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CDW by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after acquiring an additional 202,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,912,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,417,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.83.

CDW stock opened at $159.83 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $154.13 and a one year high of $208.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. CDW’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

