Pensionfund Sabic Sells 21,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

AT&T stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

