Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 13,477 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,477 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after buying an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 111.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,802,000 after purchasing an additional 836,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

