Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.98.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.