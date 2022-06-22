Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,134 shares of company stock worth $74,313,908 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.58.

WDAY opened at $138.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.38. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.27 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,155.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Workday’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

