Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

