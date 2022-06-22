Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 311 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,443.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,348 shares of company stock worth $51,847,986. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $148.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.27 and its 200 day moving average is $156.62. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.31 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

