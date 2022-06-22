Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Holdings Reduced by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

