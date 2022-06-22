Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $3,656,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLT stock opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.17. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.65 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.69.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

