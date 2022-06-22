Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,895 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $71,179,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,704 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.