Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $327.22 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $287.44 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.00.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

