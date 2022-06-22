Nordea Investment Management AB Has $74.70 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.15% of Paychex worth $74,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.