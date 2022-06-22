Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 5,179 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of Workday worth $79,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $138.60 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.27 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,155.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,134 shares of company stock worth $74,313,908. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Workday to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

