AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AME stock opened at $108.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.82. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

