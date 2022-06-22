Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,486 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $3,899,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 9.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 9.3% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 215.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,429 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 38,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $144.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.52 and a 200-day moving average of $173.15. American Express has a 1 year low of $136.49 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.