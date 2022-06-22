Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

