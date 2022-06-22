Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $1,158,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 93.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 162.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 98,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31.

